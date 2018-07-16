Rob Brantly: Released by Atlanta
The Braves released Brantly from his minor-league contract Sunday.
Triple-A Gwinnett cut ties with Brantly to make room for catching prospect Alex Jackson, who was promoted from Double-A Mississippi to fill the opening on the roster. Over 201 plate appearances at the Triple-A level this season, Brantly slashed .218/.254/.293 with one home run.
More News
-
Braves' Rob Brantly: Homers twice Friday•
-
Braves' Rob Brantly: Agrees to terms with Braves•
-
Rob Brantly: Outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte, becomes free agent•
-
White Sox's Rob Brantly: Swats first homer Thursday•
-
White Sox's Rob Brantly: Has contract purchased•
-
White Sox's Rob Brantly: Inks minors deal•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...