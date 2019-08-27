Rob Refsnyder: Parting ways with Cincinnati
Cincinnati released Refsynder from his minor-league contract Tuesday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.
The 28-year-old utility man was an above-average regular during his time in the Triple-A ranks this season, slashing .312/.374/.492 across 338 plate appearances (122 wRC+). He shouldn't have trouble landing another minor-league deal elsewhere, though he may have to wait until the offseason to find a new organization.
