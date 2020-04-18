Rob Wooten: Opts to retire
Wooten announced on his personal Twitter account Saturday that he will retire from the MLB.
Wooten spent the majority of his career pitching in the minor leagues, pitching last season at the Double-A and Triple-A levels for the Reds, but he did crack the Brewers' active roster for parts of three different seasons from 2013-15. He finished his career with a 5.03 ERA, a 1.41 WHIP and 53 strikeouts over 68 innings in 71 appearances at the MLB level.
