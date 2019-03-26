Rob Zastryzny: Cut loose by Cubs
Zastryzny was released but he Cubs on Tuesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Zastryzny spent most of the 2018 season with Triple-A Iowa, posting a 3.86 ERA and 50:28 K:BB in 56 innings of work. The southpaw, who owns a career 4.41 ERA and 8.0 K/9 across parts of three big-league seasons (34.2 innings), will look to latch on elsewhere as bullpen depth.
