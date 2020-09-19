Zastryzny was released from the Orioles' alternate training site Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Zastryzny inked a minor-league deal with the Orioles during the offseason and spent the season at the alternate training site, but he was unable to earn a spot on the major-league roster. The 28-year-old posted a 6.49 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over 94.1 innings during 20 appearances (16 starts) at the Triple-A level in 2019. Mishael Deson was added to the 60-man roster in a corresponding move after he was acquired from the Rockies.