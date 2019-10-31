Erlin was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso and elected free agency, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 29-year-old recorded a career-worst 5.37 ERA in 37 appearances (one start) for the Padres in 2019, so it's not entirely surprising to see him clear waivers. Erlin will be able to sign with a new team this offseason, but he's unlikely to hold much fantasy value as a middle reliever with a lackluster ERA and a below-average strikeout rate.

