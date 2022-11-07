Suarez declined his $5 million player option for 2023 and became a free agent Monday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Suarez joined the Padres on a one-year, $5 million deal last December and was a candidate to contend for the club's vacant closing role in spring training after he had been a prolific end gamer while pitching overseas in Japan in 2020 and 2021, but he never gained much traction as San Diego's ninth-inning man. Even so, Suarez still found a niche in the late innings as a setup man and thrived in that capacity, notching a 2.27 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 61:21 K:BB in 47.2 innings while collecting 12 holds and one save. Suarez could look to find a home this winter with a team that may give him a clearer path to a closing gig, but at the very least, he should net a bigger contract in free agency after excelling in his first season back in North America.