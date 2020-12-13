Suarez signed a one-year contract that includes a player option for a second season with the Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old was receiving some interest from MLB clubs this offseason but opted to continue his career in Japan for at least another year. Suarez spent 2020 with the Tigers and posted a 2.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 50:19 K:BB over 52.1 innings while recording 25 saves, and he'll receive an estimated $6.75 million guaranteed in the deal.