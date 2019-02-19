Roberto Gomez: Deal with Pirates voided
The Pirates have voided Gomez's minor-league contract due to concerns related to his physical, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Gomez was set to attend Pittsburgh's major-league camp, but will now be tasked with finding a new home before the 2019 campaign. The 29-year-old will likely need to prove his health before latching on elsewhere. Gomez made five appearances for the Giants in 2018, allowing eight runs on 20 hits and a walk across 9.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Machado imperfect Fantasy fit as Padre
Manny Machado finally gets his huge contract, and it might prove to be a big win for the Padres...
-
Roto: Finding runs
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...
-
Roto: Attacking steals
Steals are disappearing from baseball but the Royals are trying to save them. Heath Cummings...
-
Roto: Finding Wins
Wins aren't Heath Cummings' favorite category, but it doesn't mean you can't make a plan for...
-
Roto: Finding RBI bargains
RBI are as much about opportunity as anything. Heath Cummings looks at players with great opportunities...
-
Roto: Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....