The Pirates have voided Gomez's minor-league contract due to concerns related to his physical, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Gomez was set to attend Pittsburgh's major-league camp, but will now be tasked with finding a new home before the 2019 campaign. The 29-year-old will likely need to prove his health before latching on elsewhere. Gomez made five appearances for the Giants in 2018, allowing eight runs on 20 hits and a walk across 9.1 innings.