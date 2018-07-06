Gomez was released by the Giants on Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants announced the move shortly before first pitch of Thursday's game against the Cardinals. Gomez's release clears a 40-man roster spot for Johnny Cueto, who is making his first start since returning from an elbow injury. Gomez made five appearances with the Giants this season and was knocked around for eight earned runs over 9.1 innings.

