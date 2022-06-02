Cano elected free agency after being optioned to Triple-A El Paso by the Padres on Thursday.

Cano spent the past three weeks in San Diego, and he finished his time with the team in the midst of an 0-for-20 slump. The 39-year-old has played in 24 games this season between the Mets and Padres, and he has a .149/.182/.189 slash line and 27.3 percent strikeout rate, which would be the worst strikeout rate of his MLB career by over 10 percentage points. Cano may be hard pressed to receive another big-league opportunity this year if he's unwilling to take a minor-league deal.