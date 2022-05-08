Cano was released by the Mets on Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
The 39-year-old was designated for assignment by New York on Monday, and it's not a surprise he passed through waivers unclaimed and has now been released. Cano had an .896 OPS in 2020 before sitting out the entirety of last season due to his second PED suspension, and he struggled early this year with a .195/.233/.268 slash line and 25.6 percent strikeout rate, which would be a career high by nearly 10 percentage points. The veteran slugger could still receive some interest on the open market, but he may have a hard time finding an everyday spot in any lineup.