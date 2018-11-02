Robinson Chirinos: Rangers decline club option
The Rangers declined Chirinos' $4.5 million club option for 2019 on Friday.
This comes as a significant surprise considering the 34-year-old backstop's output and the relatively minuscule figure on his team option. That being said, Chirinos didn't come close to his 2017 numbers outside of driving in runners, hitting just .222/.338/.419 with 18 home runs and 65 RBI in 113 games this past season. Chirinos will now hit the open market, though it wouldn't be a shock to see the Rangers work out some sort of deal to keep him around for a couple more years.
