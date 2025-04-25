Schunk went 2-for-7 across both games of Thursday's doubleheader against the Royals.

Schunk had his contract selected Saturday to replace Ezequiel Tovar (hip), and he has started five of Colorado's six games at shortstop since. His production hasn't been particularly noteworthy, though he has only two strikeouts across 13 at-bats after punching out three times in his first contest. Schunk appears to be locked into a starting role until Tovar can return.