Rockies' Aaron Schunk: Snagged by Rockies in second round
The Rockies have selected Schunk with the No. 62 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Schunk, a two-way player for Georgia, had a breakout junior season at the dish, hitting .336/.370/.565 with 11 home runs and a 26:13 K:BB in 53 games. He makes consistent contact thanks to a quick whippy swing, but his lack of walks is a bit concerning for a college third baseman. We are also still waiting for his above-average raw power to fully translate in games. If he is able to develop 25-homer pop, he could be an everyday player thanks to his above-average defense at the hot corner. He will likely scrap pitching in pro ball.
