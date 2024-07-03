The Rockies reinstated Amador (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and optioned him to Double-A Hartford.

Amador has been playing in rehab games with Hartford while working his way back from a right oblique strain, and he will remain with the Yard Goats now that he's made a full recovery. The 21-year-old went just 6-for-35 (.171) during his first career stint in the majors, and with a .659 OPS through 213 Double-A plate appearances, he clearly still needs more time to develop before he's ready for a more permanent role on the Rockies.