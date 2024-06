The Rockies recalled Amador from Double-A Hartford on Saturday, independent journalist Francys Romero reports.

Amador only sports a .666 OPS through 208 plate appearances this season with Hartford, but he has slashed .326/.388/.767 with six homers and 14 RBI while also stealing six bases across his last 10 games. It's unclear how long his first stint in the big leagues will last, but he'll at least provide some immediate middle-infield depth with Brendan Rodgers battling a hamstring injury.