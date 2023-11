The Rockies selected Amador to their 40-man roster Tuesday.

One of the top prospects in the Rockies' system, Amador slashed .287/.380/.495 with 12 homers and 15 steals over 69 minor-league games in 2023. The 20-year-old infielder finished the season at the Double-A level and could push to make his MLB debut in the second half of the 2024 campaign.