The Rockies optioned Amador to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.

Amador surprisingly made the jump from Double-A Hartford to the majors last June, but he slashed just .171/.194/.200 over 10 games with the Rockies before being shut down with a right oblique strain. Once healthy, he was optioned back to Hartford, where he finished the season with a .227/.341/.373 slash line to go with 14 home runs and 35 stolen bases across 453 plate appearances. Though the Rockies non-tendered Brendan Rodgers in November, the team brought in Thairo Estrada on a one-year deal later in the offseason, and he projects to open the season as Colorado's everyday second baseman. However, given the minimal investment in Estrada, the Rockies likely won't hesitate to open up a full-time role for Amador once the organization is confident that he's ready for another look in the big leagues.