Amador (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday.

Amador suffered a right oblique strain in Thursday's game against the Dodgers, a injury similar to one he sustained earlier in the season at Double-A Hartford. Considering Brendan Rodgers (hamstring) is healthy and Amador put up a .394 OPS in 10 big-league games, the 21-year-old doesn't have a clear path to at-bats in Colorado.