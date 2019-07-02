Rockies' Adael Amador: Lands with Rockies
Amador agreed to a $1.5 million deal with the Rockies, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
A 6-foot, 160-pound shortstop prospect out of the Dominican Republic, Amador is very polished on both sides of the ball, profiling as a quality shortstop who should hit for a high average and get on base at a solid clip. The switch hitter doesn't have much power in his bat right now, but that could come as he matures physically. Despite his excellent defense at shortstop, Amador is only an average runner on the bases, which limits his fantasy upside.
