Amador is slashing .138/.312/.149 with zero home runs, 12 steals and more walks (19) than strikeouts (17) in 25 games for Double-A Hartford.

Coming into the year, Amador was seen as one of the best pure hitters in the minors, so it's a bit jarring to see his batting average sitting at .138 through the first five weeks of the season. Perhaps more concerning though, is Amador's complete lack of power, as his .171 BABIP and overly patient approach largely explain his low batting average. Amador's 20.6 percent hard-hit rate and 63.2 percent groundball rate are very troubling marks. He is playing half his games in Hartford, which is essentially a neutral hitting environment, after getting to play half his High-A games at the very hitter-friendly park in Spokane, which helped him slug .514 in 54 High-A games last year.