The Rockies recalled Amador from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday. He will start at second base and bat ninth against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Amador will take the spot on the Rockies' 26-man roster vacated by Tyler Freeman, who was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left oblique strain. The Rockies rank last in the majors in runs scored (40) and have turned to prospects like Amador, Zac Veen and Chase Dollander to boost the offense. Amador was slashing .275/.408/.450 with two stolen bases, nine runs scored, two home runs and four RBI across 49 plate appearances in Triple-A before being promoted to the big club.