The Rockies recalled Amador from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.

Amador is absorbing the roster spot vacated by Thairo Estrada (hamstring), and he is also starting at second base Wednesday versus the Blue Jays in Estrada's stead. The 22-year-old has managed just a .180/.253/.256 batting line over 148 contests at the major-league level. Amador could see regular reps at the keystone while Estrada is shelved.