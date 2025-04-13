The Rockies are set to recall Amador from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of Sunday's game against the Padres, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The Rockies have already promoted top prospects Chase Dollander and Zac Veen in the early going this season and are once again dipping into their prospect pool as the team searches for offense. Through 49 plate appearances at Triple-A, Amador is slashing .275/.408/.450 with two home runs, four RBI, nine runs and three stolen bases. Amador figures to slot in at second base for the Rockies once his promotion becomes official. Amador saw action in 10 regular-season games for the Rockies last season but hit just .171 across 36 plate appearances.