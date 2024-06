Manager Bud Black said Amador was removed from Thursday's game against the Dodgers due to a "mild oblique strain," Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

Amador appeared to be wincing after his at-bat in the seventh inning and was replaced in the field before the eighth frame. The 21-year-old suffered a similar injury earlier in the season while with Double-A Hartford, and it remains to be seen whether he'll require a trip to the injured list.