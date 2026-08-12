Rockies' Adael Amador: Summoned to majors

The Rockies recalled Amador from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.

Amador is in the midst of his third season as a member of the Rockies' 40-man roster, but he had been playing exclusively at Triple-A in 2026 until receiving a call-up Wednesday. The 23-year-old recorded 11 home runs and 11 steals while slashing .261/.370/.432 in 393 plate appearances for Albuquerque, though that still made him a below-league-average producer with a 94 wRC+ in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. While Amador has been used solely at second base during his time in the majors over the previous two seasons, he's also dabbled at shortstop and left field at Albuquerque in 2026.