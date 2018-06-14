Ottavino (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Ottavino will rejoin the Rockies' bullpen after missing the past few weeks due to a left oblique strain. The 32-year-old didn't require a rehab assignment and felt fine after throwing a live batting practice session earlier this week. Over 27 appearances this year, he's posted a 0.95 ERA and 0.64 WHIP.

