Rockies' Adam Ottavino: Allows two runs in blown save
Ottavino allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits with no walks in an inning of work to record a blown save Sunday against the Brewers. He struck out three.
Ottavino endured an ugly outing in this one which began with a solo home run by Mike Moustakas to lead off the ninth inning. He then saw a man reach base on a catcher's interference before his own throwing error put yet another man aboard. An RBI double from Orlando Arcia and a wild pitch brought another pair of runs in before Ottavino recorded a strikeout to finish the frame. He got the call in a save situation because of Wade Davis' ineffectiveness, but this was hardly the performance Ottavino needed to stake his claim to the team's closer role. He still has an excellent 1.66 ERA to go along with a 0.90 WHIP on the year and could yet take hold of the job due to his superior body of work.
More News
-
Rockies' Adam Ottavino: Logs fourth save•
-
Rockies' Adam Ottavino: Gets save filling in for ailing Davis•
-
Rockies' Adam Ottavino: Subs in for save Saturday•
-
Rockies' Adam Ottavino: Takes loss against San Francisco•
-
Rockies' Adam Ottavino: Activated prior to Thursday's game•
-
Rockies' Adam Ottavino: Could be back Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...