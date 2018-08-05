Ottavino allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits with no walks in an inning of work to record a blown save Sunday against the Brewers. He struck out three.

Ottavino endured an ugly outing in this one which began with a solo home run by Mike Moustakas to lead off the ninth inning. He then saw a man reach base on a catcher's interference before his own throwing error put yet another man aboard. An RBI double from Orlando Arcia and a wild pitch brought another pair of runs in before Ottavino recorded a strikeout to finish the frame. He got the call in a save situation because of Wade Davis' ineffectiveness, but this was hardly the performance Ottavino needed to stake his claim to the team's closer role. He still has an excellent 1.66 ERA to go along with a 0.90 WHIP on the year and could yet take hold of the job due to his superior body of work.