Rockies' Adam Ottavino: Could be back Thursday
Ottavino (oblique) will be evaluated Wednesday and could be activated from the disabled list as soon as Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Ottavino was placed on the DL in late May with a left oblique strain. He threw a live batting practice session Tuesday and now appears to be very near his return. Prior to his injury, the veteran righty was posting incredible numbers, recording an 0.95 ERA and a 45.5 percent strikeout rate in 28.1 innings.
