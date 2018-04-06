Ottavino collected the win Thursday against the Padres after throwing two scoreless innings. He allowed a hit and struck out two in the outing.

Ottavino looks like an entirely new pitcher so far this season. He struck out the side in his first two appearances of the campaign and currently has a 10:1 K:BB in five innings pitched. Granted, the sample size is pretty small. However, he typically has solid ratios when he's healthy, and this early showing makes it seem as if he's firing on all cylinders right now.