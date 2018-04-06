Rockies' Adam Ottavino: Dominating hitters early on
Ottavino collected the win Thursday against the Padres after throwing two scoreless innings. He allowed a hit and struck out two in the outing.
Ottavino looks like an entirely new pitcher so far this season. He struck out the side in his first two appearances of the campaign and currently has a 10:1 K:BB in five innings pitched. Granted, the sample size is pretty small. However, he typically has solid ratios when he's healthy, and this early showing makes it seem as if he's firing on all cylinders right now.
More News
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...