Ottavino (oblique) felt good after throwing a 20-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Ottavino, who has been sidelined since May 28 with a left oblique strain, didn't experience any pain when throwing his high-intensity bullpen session on Saturday. He remains without a firm return date, but manager Bud Black stated that "things are pointing in the right direction."

