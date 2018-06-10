Rockies' Adam Ottavino: Encouraged by bullpen session
Ottavino (oblique) felt good after throwing a 20-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Ottavino, who has been sidelined since May 28 with a left oblique strain, didn't experience any pain when throwing his high-intensity bullpen session on Saturday. He remains without a firm return date, but manager Bud Black stated that "things are pointing in the right direction."
