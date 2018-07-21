Ottavino yielded an unearned run on two hits and a walk and notched a strikeout en route to recording his third save of the season Friday in the Rockies' 11-10 win over the Diamondbacks.

According to Thomas Harding of MLB.com, regular closer Wade Davis was unavailable for the series opener due to a stomach ailment, paving the way for Ottavino to pick up the save chance. Though he has been one of baseball's top setup men this season, Ottavino was shaky upon being summoned with two outs in the eighth inning. He threw a wild pitch that allowed a run to score and then put back-to-back hitters on base before inducing an inning-ending popout. Then, with the Rockies holding a two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth and two men in scoring position, Ottavino needed a diving catch from center fielder Charlie Blackmon to rob Alex Avila of what would have been a game-tying base hit. Despite his less-than-sharp showing Friday, Ottavino should be the top choice to close if Davis requires a trip to the disabled list, though that isn't expected to be the case.