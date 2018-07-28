Rockies' Adam Ottavino: Logs fourth save
Ottavino got the save against the Athletics on Friday, retiring the side without allowing a baserunner over a scoreless ninth inning to close out Colorado's 3-1 victory. He didn't record a walk or a strikeout.
Ottavino got the call to hold the two-run ninth-inning lead in this contest and he was up to the task, retiring all three batters he faced to avoid any drama and bag his fourth save of the season. His 1.46 ERA and 0.89 WHIP are both better numbers than regular closer Wade Davis' marks of 4.50 and 1.21, but Davis has still managed to save 28 games in 32 chances, so his grasp on the role is likely secure for the time being. Ottavino should remain the primary option on days when Davis rests and figures to be a likely candidate for the role should Davis run into prolonged struggles.
