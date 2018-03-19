Ottavino has allowed one run on five hits and four walks while striking out five across 6.1 innings this spring.

Ottavino is off to a solid start start in March and will hope to have a bounce back season in 2018 after a disappointing 2017 campaign. He accrued a 5.06 ERA across 53.1 innings while giving up 39 walks a season ago. Ottavino should find himself in plenty of high-leverage situations to start the year, with the chance to earn more key innings if he performs well early on.

