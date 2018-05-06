Ottavino got the save against the Mets on Sunday, working around a hit and a walk and getting three strikeouts to lock down Colorado's 3-2 victory.

Filling in for Wade Davis, Ottavino bagged his first save of the year by throwing a clean ninth inning despite allowing a couple of baserunners. Davis is leading the National League in saves with 13, so the job is his in Colorado but Ottavino has been absolutely lights-out this year with a 0.47 ERA, a 0.58 WHIP and 35 strikeouts in just 19 innings. If he continues to post numbers like that, he would carry fantasy value as a source of strikeouts and a ratio stabilizer even as the secondary option for ninth-inning duties.