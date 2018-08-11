Ottavino picked up the save against the Dodgers on Friday, working around a hit to fire a scoreless ninth inning and close out Colorado's 5-4 victory. He recorded one strikeout and no walks.

Regular closer Wade Davis had a three-run meltdown on Thursday so the Rockies ended up turning to Ottavino in this contest, and the right-hander responded with a scoreless effort to bag his fifth save of the season. Ottavino has put up much better numbers than Davis this year, as he's sporting a 1.60 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP to go along with 82 strikeouts in 56.1 innings. Davis should still be considered the primary ninth-inning option for Colorado at the moment, but Ottavino only figures to a make an increasingly compelling claim for more of a look in the role if he continues to post the superior stats.