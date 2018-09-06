Ottavino pitched a clean ninth inning with a strikeout to secure a save in Wednesday's win over the Giants.

With regular closer Wade Davis unavailable after pitching two days in a row, Ottavino had little trouble sending San Francisco down in order in the ninth inning to secure his sixth save and first since early August. Davis has struggled some this year, and Ottavino now owns a sparkling 1.96 ERA to go along with 100 strikeouts in 69 innings, but he figures to remain seeing save opportunities only sparingly.

