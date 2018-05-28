Ottavino was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a left oblique strain, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

This is a tough break for the Rockies, as Ottavino has been one of the best relievers in the majors this season, compiling a 0.95 ERA. 0.64 WHIP and 45:10 K:BB across 28.1 innings of relief. The righty pitched -- and presumably picked up the injury -- in Sunday's win over the Reds, so the earliest he'll be eligible to return is June 7 should he be ready. That said, oblique injuries often tend to linger, so the Rockies figure to proceed cautiously with their prized reliever. Scott Oberg was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding roster move and will take Ottavino's place in the bullpen.