Ottavino threw a scoreless inning and worked around a hit to record his second save of the season Saturday against the Dodgers.

The shutdown reliever put a bow on German Marquez's brilliant eight-inning outing while subbing for normal closer Wade Davis, who had worked a one-inning closure on each of the previous two days and likely received a breather. Even without consistent save opportunities, Ottavino has remained a productive piece of many fantasy clubs via sheer dominance (1.42 ERA, 14.0 K/9, 3.8 BB/9 and two saves in 38 innings).