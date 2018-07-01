Rockies' Adam Ottavino: Subs in for save Saturday
Ottavino threw a scoreless inning and worked around a hit to record his second save of the season Saturday against the Dodgers.
The shutdown reliever put a bow on German Marquez's brilliant eight-inning outing while subbing for normal closer Wade Davis, who had worked a one-inning closure on each of the previous two days and likely received a breather. Even without consistent save opportunities, Ottavino has remained a productive piece of many fantasy clubs via sheer dominance (1.42 ERA, 14.0 K/9, 3.8 BB/9 and two saves in 38 innings).
More News
-
Rockies' Adam Ottavino: Takes loss against San Francisco•
-
Rockies' Adam Ottavino: Activated prior to Thursday's game•
-
Rockies' Adam Ottavino: Could be back Thursday•
-
Rockies' Adam Ottavino: Encouraged by bullpen session•
-
Rockies' Adam Ottavino: Sent to disabled list with oblique injury•
-
Rockies' Adam Ottavino: Picks up first save of season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...