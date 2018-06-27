Rockies' Adam Ottavino: Takes loss against San Francisco
Ottavino (3-1) was tagged with the loss Tuesday, allowing a run on one hits and three walks while striking out two over 1.2 innings against the Giants.
Ottavino inherited a one-run lead and a bases-loaded, one-out jam when he came on in the seventh and allowed just one to score, but then found himself in more trouble in the eighth. After a strikeout to start the frame, the 32-year-old allowed a single and three walks (one intentional) to allow the winning run to come home. This will likely prove to be just a blip on the radar, as Ottavino has been terrific this season, allowing an earned run in just three of his 33 appearances en route to a 1.00 ERA and 56:14 K:BB over 36 innings.
