Ottavino has an ERA of 5.40 over 50 innings this season with the Rockies.

Ottavino hasn't seen much action lately, and with his sky-high ERA it's not hard to see why. He has consistently struggled this season, and has given up eight runs in his last 10 innings. The Rockies have been using him mostly in low-to-medium-leverage situations (41.2 of his 50 innings), and it's hard to envision the 31-year-old throwing many key innings down the stretch.