Ramos was recalled by the Rockies on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Ramos spent time with the Dodgers and Cubs at their alternate training sites earlier this season prior to signing a minor-league deal with the Rockies. He'll now be in line to make his first major-league appearance since May of 2018 after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum. The former All-Star has had declining results in 2017 and 2018 and likely won't play a very prominent role in the Rockies' bullpen over the final few games of the 2020 season.