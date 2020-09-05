site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' AJ Ramos: Signs with Rockies
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ramos signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Ramos will land with the Rockies just one day after being released by the Cubs. He should serve as organizational depth to begin his time with the team.
