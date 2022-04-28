site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Alan Trejo: Filling in for hurting Rodgers
Trejo will start at second base and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Phillies, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Trejo will man the keystone for a second straight game while regular second baseman Brendan Rodgers nurses a back injury. In Wednesday's 7-3 loss, Trejo went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.
