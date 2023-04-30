site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Alan Trejo: Heads to bench Sunday
Trejo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Trejo started the past four games at second base and will take a seat after he went 3-for-18 with two RBI, a run and a stolen base. Harold Castro will man the keystone in Sunday's series finale.
