Trejo went 2-for-5 with an RBI on Monday against the Giants.

Trejo singled in a run in the second inning and managed to record his first multi-hit game since Sept. 9. Despite the slow stretch, he's hit .308 with two home runs, seven RBI and five runs scored since taking over as Colorado's primary shortstop Sept. 4. Jose Iglesias (thumb) hasn't made much reported progress toward a return, so Trejo should continue to see regular playing time in the short term.