The Rockies optioned Trejo to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Trejo had been serving as a short-side platoon option in the infield for the Rockies, but he hadn't been especially effective in that role. Colorado called up infielder Coco Montes from Triple-A to serve as a replacement for Trejo, who slashed .241/.271/.313 with zero home runs and four stolen bases across 119 plate appearances for Colorado on the season.