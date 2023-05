Trejo went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a steal in Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh.

Trejo tied the game 3-3 in the fourth inning with an RBI single before notching his second stolen base, setting a new career high. The 27-year-old Trejo has been swinging the bat well, going 8-for-19 with five RBI in his last six games. He's now slashing .264/.284/.333 with five doubles, six runs scored and nine RBI while primarily coming off the bench for Colorado.