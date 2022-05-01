Trejo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

With Brendan Rodgers (back) returning to the starting nine, Trejo's four-game streak of starting at second base will come to an end. Trejo went 3-for-15 with a double, a walk and three runs over that four-game stretch, and he could end up picking up at least a handful of starts per week if Rodgers' struggles continue even though he's ostensibly healthy again. Rodgers head into Sunday's game with a lowly .078/.172/.098 slash line across his 58 plate appearances on the campaign.